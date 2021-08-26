Swedish govt says recovery strong, but still needs support

Sweden's economy will recover strongly this year and next, but the government will continue to boost spending in its upcoming budget to support upturn, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

The economy will grow 4.4% this year, the government said in a fresh forecast against its June forecast of growth of 4.7%. The government raised its forecast for growth next year to 3.5% from 2.9%.

"In order not to put the rapid recovery at risk, fiscal policy needs to remain expansionary even next year," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a statement. Sweden's economy has bounced back rapidly from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, surpassing its pre-pandemic size during the quarter, ahead of most of the rest of Europe.

Long-term damage also looks minimal with government finances in strong shape, despite measures worth more than 400 billion Swedish crowns implemented during the pandemic to support growth and jobs. Nevertheless, the minority, centre-left government would keep the fiscal taps open in its autumn budget in September.

Andersson, considered the front runner to become Sweden's next prime minister after Stefan Lofven unexpectedly announced he would resign in November, said the autumn budget would contain 74 billion crowns ($8.49 billion) in new spending. ($1 = 8.7142 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)