US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens slightly lower, taper talks in focus

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly lower on Thursday as mixed earnings reports and economic data kept investors on the edge ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole policy summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.2 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,449.68. The S&P 500 fell 2.4 points, or 0.05%, to 4493.75​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.7 points, or 0.11%, to 15,025.166 at the opening bell.

