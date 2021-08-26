Two tourists from Delhi killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Two tourists from Delhi were killed and another was injured when their car fell into a deep gorge between Lansdowne and Jaiharikhal in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The accident occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday, Lansdowne Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kunwar said.

Two of the car occupants -- identified as Tarun Sharma (32), a resident of Dwarka sector 22 and Vikas Rana (33) from Kapasheda in Delhi -- died on the spot, he said.

Najafgarh-resident Anuj Vatsa (32), who was injured in the accident, was rushed to the government base hospital in Kotdwar where he is under treatment, the SHO said.

The families of the victims have been informed, police said.

