Swedish govt says recovery strong, but still needs support

Sweden's economy is recovering strongly, but the government will continue to boost spending in its upcoming budget to support the upturn and enhance long-term competitiveness, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday. Sweden's economy has bounced back rapidly from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, surpassing its pre-pandemic size during the quarter, ahead of most of the rest of Europe. But Andersson - considered the front runner to become Sweden's next prime minister after Stefan Lofven unexpectedly announced he would resign in November - said it was too early to withdraw fiscal support.

"After two doses of vaccine, now it's time for the economy to get a real shot of vitamins," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters at a news conference. The economy will grow 4.4% this year, the government said in a fresh forecast against its June forecast of growth of 4.7%.

The government raised its forecast for growth next year to 3.5% from 2.9%. Andersson said the government would take new spending measures worth 74 billion Swedish crowns ($8.50 billion) in its upcoming budget, with plenty of room for spending thanks to strong government finances.

Rising infection rates make withdrawing support too quickly a risk, while generous spending measures will also help placate the Left and the Centre parties, whose support the minority coalition of the Social Democrats and Greens, needs to pass its budget. If Andersson takes over from Lofven in November, her first task will be to get the budget through parliament, a process complicated by the fact that to get support from the Centre Party, the Social Democrats cannot negotiate the budget with the Left Party.

The Left Party says it wants to influence how taxes are spent, presenting the next prime minister with a major headache. Even if the budget does get through parliament, the new prime minister may not last long.

Sweden is due to the polls in September next year and recent opinion polls point to the government and its supporting parties losing to the centre-right opposition. Andersson declined to say whether she wanted to become prime minister adding she was "completely focused on being finance minister".

($1 = 8.7095 Swedish crowns)

