Left Menu

Govt launches e-SHRAM portal to maintain database of 38 cr unorganised sector workers

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Thursday launched the e-SHRAM portal to maintain a database of 38 crore workers in the unorganised sector. Through the portal, the government aims to register 38 crore unorganised sector workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors and domestic workers, among others.The registrations began from Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:15 IST
Govt launches e-SHRAM portal to maintain database of 38 cr unorganised sector workers
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Thursday launched the e-SHRAM portal to maintain a database of 38 crore workers in the unorganised sector. Through the portal, the government aims to register 38 crore unorganised sector workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors and domestic workers, among others.

The registrations began from Thursday. ''For the first time in the history of India, a system is being made to register 38 crore unorganised workers. It will not only register them but would also be helpful in delivering various social security schemes being implemented by the central and state governments. ''The portal will prove to be a huge boost for the last-mile delivery of services,'' Yadav said. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance cover to every registered unorganised worker on the e-SHRAM portal. If a worker registered on the portal meets with an accident, he/she will be eligible for the amount on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability. A national toll free number -- 14434 -- was also launched to assist and address the queries of workers seeking registration on the portal As part of the initiative, the workers will be issued an e-SHRAM card containing a 12-digit unique number The objective behind the move is integration of social security schemes of the government. The details of the workers will also be shared with state governments and departments. A worker can register using his/her Aadhaar number and bank account details, apart from filling other necessary information like date of birth, home town, mobile number and social category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021