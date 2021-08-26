Govt launches e-SHRAM portal to maintain database of 38 cr unorganised sector workers

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Thursday launched the e-SHRAM portal to maintain a database of 38 crore workers in the unorganised sector. Through the portal, the government aims to register 38 crore unorganised sector workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors and domestic workers, among others.

The registrations began from Thursday. ''For the first time in the history of India, a system is being made to register 38 crore unorganised workers. It will not only register them but would also be helpful in delivering various social security schemes being implemented by the central and state governments. ''The portal will prove to be a huge boost for the last-mile delivery of services,'' Yadav said. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance cover to every registered unorganised worker on the e-SHRAM portal. If a worker registered on the portal meets with an accident, he/she will be eligible for the amount on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability. A national toll free number -- 14434 -- was also launched to assist and address the queries of workers seeking registration on the portal As part of the initiative, the workers will be issued an e-SHRAM card containing a 12-digit unique number The objective behind the move is integration of social security schemes of the government. The details of the workers will also be shared with state governments and departments. A worker can register using his/her Aadhaar number and bank account details, apart from filling other necessary information like date of birth, home town, mobile number and social category.

