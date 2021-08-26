Insurtech start-up i3systems on Thursday said it has completed the pilot project with the National Health Agency (NHA) to automate adjudication of claims under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

As part of this, i3systems processed over 1.5 lakh claims from more than 25,000 hospitals between May and July of this year. Claims were processed through the company's proprietary clinical AI technology, it said adding that the solution adhered to the AB-PMJAY guidelines for standard treatment and claims adjudication.

The pilot was launched last year and is aimed at improving policyholder's experience by ensuring accuracy in claim settlement, enhancing operational efficiency and turnaround time, it said.

* * * 2-in-1 plus savings accounts NiyoX sees substantial traction among millennials * NiyoX, two-in-one plus savings accounts powered by digital banking fintech Niyo, is seeing substantial traction among millennials, according to a statement.

One NiyoX digital savings account is being opened every 30 seconds, Niyo said in a statement. It has crossed the 5 lakh customers milestone in 150 days. Digital banking is gaining popularity among millennials, as 82 per cent of the customers of NiyoX are below 35 years of age, it said.

Since its launch, NiyoX has seen more than one crore transactions. More than 50 per cent of the transactions on the app are being done via UPI, it added. * * * 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later' gains traction after pandemic: Snapmint * Financial services platform on lifestyle purchases Snapmint said 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later' is gaining traction after the onset of the pandemic, and one-third of the customers belong to the tier-II and -III cities.

There continues to be a strong demand in Indian consumers for BNPL via EMI payments, who already have credit cards, Snapmint said citing behaviour trend of 30 lakh (3 million) customers. As per the findings, 72 per cent of customers have savings accounts in SBI, PNB and other PSU banks. 65 per cent of customers are below the age of 30 with over 56 per cent having salaried jobs. On the monetary front, 71 per cent of customers earn above Rs 20,000 per month, it said. Residents from tier-II and -III cities and towns are at the forefront of this trend, with over 70 per cent of customers living there.

* * * Open gym started for ECL employees, dependents * An open gym has been started for employees and their dependents of Coal India arm ECL at Jhanjhara area by the Officers' Wives Society, Dishergarh Trishakti Mahilla Mandal.

This was launched under the Fit India Movement. Wheelchairs were also distributed to the identified Divyang beneficiaries of Jhanjhara area of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), the coal ministry said in a statement.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a Botany Zone at Eco park in Jharjhara area was also inaugurated that contains medicinal and herbal plants.

