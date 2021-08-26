Left Menu

Scindia flags off Star Air's flights connecting Jamnagar with Bengaluru, Hyderabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:36 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off Star Air's flights connecting Jamnagar in Gujarat to Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Thursday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

The thrice-weekly flights on the Jamnagar-Bengaluru and Jamnagar-Hyderabad routes will be operated under the UDAN scheme by Star Air, a statement issued by the ministry noted.

Under the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

Star Air will deploy its 50-seater Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft on both the routes, the statement said.

A direct flight between Jamnagar and Bengaluru will drastically cut down the travel time between the two cities to 135 minutes, it said, adding that earlier, it used to take seven hours to travel the distance using connecting flights via Mumbai.

''Alternate option of road travel between these two cities also takes over 30 hours while train travel takes around 20 hours,'' the statement said.

