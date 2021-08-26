Left Menu

Due diligence for South African Airways deal mostly complete, consortium says

"Takatso will now move ahead with concluding a share purchase agreement for 51% of SAA with the Department of Public Enterprises," the consortium said in a statement.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:46 IST
Due diligence on a deal for the Takatso Consortium to buy a 51% stake in state-owned South African Airways (SAA) is substantially complete and no material issues have been identified, the consortium said on Thursday. The government said it was selling a majority stake in SAA to the consortium in June as part of efforts to curb bailouts to struggling state companies that have placed a huge strain on stretched public finances.

SAA said on Wednesday that it planned to restart flights next month after operations were mothballed in September 2020. It exited a form of bankruptcy protection last April. "Takatso will now move ahead with concluding a share purchase agreement for 51% of SAA with the Department of Public Enterprises," the consortium said in a statement. "The agreement will be subject to various approvals and pre-conditions which are likely to take some time."

Takatso is a joint venture between investor group Harith and Global Aviation. The government is retaining 49% of SAA and will have a "golden share" of 33% of the company's voting rights and certain areas of national interest. The government will be responsible for all SAA's historical financial liabilities, with the consortium injecting new capital.

