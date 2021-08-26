Left Menu

Ambassador: 360 Russians brought home from Kabul

The Russian ambassador in Afghanistan says 360 Russian citizens have been flown home from Kabul.Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said in televised remarks Thursday that all those Russians who wanted to leave Afghanistan were taken home the previous day aboard four Russian Defense Ministry planes.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:58 IST
Ambassador: 360 Russians brought home from Kabul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian ambassador in Afghanistan says 360 Russian citizens have been flown home from Kabul.

Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said in televised remarks Thursday that all those Russians who wanted to leave Afghanistan were taken home the previous day aboard four Russian Defense Ministry planes. He said that along with 360 Russians, the planes also evacuated 38 nationals of other ex-Soviet nations.

Zhirnov said that the embassy was now trying to help a few Russians who were unable to leave for logistical reasons. He noted that about 100 Russians who remain in Afghanistan haven't expressed a desire to leave.

The Russian Foreign Ministry says the flights were organized with the assistance of the Taliban and the United States, which controls Afghanistan's airspace. The ambassador said that Russian diplomats in Kabul are also working to help about 400 Afghan students who have enrolled Russian universities travel to Russia for studies. He said the embassy maintains close contacts with the Taliban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021