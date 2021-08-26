Ambassador: 360 Russians brought home from Kabul

The Russian ambassador in Afghanistan says 360 Russian citizens have been flown home from Kabul.

Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said in televised remarks Thursday that all those Russians who wanted to leave Afghanistan were taken home the previous day aboard four Russian Defense Ministry planes. He said that along with 360 Russians, the planes also evacuated 38 nationals of other ex-Soviet nations.

Zhirnov said that the embassy was now trying to help a few Russians who were unable to leave for logistical reasons. He noted that about 100 Russians who remain in Afghanistan haven't expressed a desire to leave.

The Russian Foreign Ministry says the flights were organized with the assistance of the Taliban and the United States, which controls Afghanistan's airspace. The ambassador said that Russian diplomats in Kabul are also working to help about 400 Afghan students who have enrolled Russian universities travel to Russia for studies. He said the embassy maintains close contacts with the Taliban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)