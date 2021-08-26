Left Menu

Apna claims verified job vacancies on its platform see over 100 pc quarterly jump in Apr-Jun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:14 IST
Apna claims verified job vacancies on its platform see over 100 pc quarterly jump in Apr-Jun
  • India

Online jobs search platform Apna on Thursday said verified jobs in the country more than doubled on a quarterly basis to around 40 lakh in the April-June 2021 period.

It had recorded around 17 lakh jobs, mainly across delivery, telecalling (BPO), sales, marketing and business development, during the January-March 2021 quarter, the start-up said in a statement.

Apna claimed that the platform saw an 85 per cent increase in applications, and surpassed the 40 lakh verified job vacancies milestone on its portal during the June 2021 quarter.

''Today, with a 10 times increase in interactions among applicants and employers since the lockdown, Apna is connecting people to opportunities for re-growth.

''This rise in gig economy jobs is set to have a direct and positive impact in restarting India's economy,'' Apna founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said in a statement.

There are 18 lakh job openings for delivery people; formerly compared with around six lakh job openings for the same in January-March quarter, the start-up said.

The employment opportunities for BPO, or the telecalling jobs, have increased to five lakh, from 3.84 lakh in the previous quarter. Sales jobs rose 3.5 lakh from 2.33 lakh.

''The total number of job opportunities for the role of business development and marketing combined are 3.5 lakh, compared to only 1.95 lakh job opportunities listed on the app previously,'' Parikh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

