Left Menu

London's FTSE 100 drops as mining, financial stocks weigh

Global stocks eased as investors reduced their risk exposure ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday and what central bank Chair Jerome Powell might say about U.S. tapering monetary stimulus. "If Powell maintains the line that policymakers recently looking to taper this year, then I think the markets could be in for a bit of a nasty surprise and I think that's seems to be what they're kind of positioning for," Erlam added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:38 IST
London's FTSE 100 drops as mining, financial stocks weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight mining and financial stocks, as investors weighed risks from rising global COVID-19 infections and supply chain disruptions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4% lower, snapping a four-day winning streak, with Rio Tinto, BHP Group, Anglo American and Polymetal International being among the top drags. The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.1% after scaling record highs in the previous session, with travel-related stocks leading the declines.

"Broadly speaking we're seeing a lot more caution in the market today ahead of tomorrow's event... and some profit taking may be kicking in some of these commodity markets alongside a little bit of risk aversion," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. The FTSE 100 has recovered 10.2% so far this year, supported by easing COVID-related restrictions and dovish central bank policies. The index had slumped 14% last year amid the pandemic.

The FTSE 100 still underperforms its European and U.S. peers as it is more likely to be affected by global factors such as a weaker dollar as most companies listed on it have a wider international presence. Global stocks eased as investors reduced their risk exposure ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday and what central bank Chair Jerome Powell might say about U.S. tapering monetary stimulus.

"If Powell maintains the line that policymakers recently looking to taper this year, then I think the markets could be in for a bit of a nasty surprise and I think that's seems to be what they're kind of positioning for," Erlam added. Among stocks, recruitment agency Hays Plc added 4.1% after it forecast a "dramatic" recovery in the jobs market and said it would resume dividends.

U.K. bakery and fast food chain Greggs Plc rose 0.2% even after it became the latest food business to acknowledge a hit from supply chain interruptions. Retail stocks were down 0.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021