Left Menu

Delhi govt seeks details from all depts about condemned vehicles not disposed yet

A government of India enterprise, has already been engaged for undertaking the disposal of surplus or obsolete or unserviceable articles of all the departments, it said.MSTC Ltd. would act as selling agent for disposal of all items by way of e-auction over the internet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:44 IST
Delhi govt seeks details from all depts about condemned vehicles not disposed yet
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has sought from its departments the details of their condemned vehicles which have not been disposed of yet, according to an official order.

It noted that not disposing of such vehicles leads to deterioration of their condition and chances of getting better prices reduce.

''It has come to the notice of the finance department that the departments of GNCT of Delhi have obtained the approval of the competent authority to condemn the vehicles and purchased new vehicles against the condemned one, but the condemned vehicles have not yet been disposed of in terms of General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017,'' the finance department said in an official communication.

The department has noted that the non-disposal of condemned vehicles in time leads to deterioration of its condition and chances of getting better prices reduce.

''Moreover, large space is occupied in almost all the departments by these condemned vehicles. A government of India enterprise, has already been engaged for undertaking the disposal of surplus or obsolete or unserviceable articles of all the departments,” it said.

''MSTC Ltd. would act as selling agent for disposal of all items by way of e-auction over the internet. They would arrange publicity for disposal through e-auctions by way of occasional advertisement in leading dailies, newspapers, websites and other Internet tools,'' the department noted.

The finance department said departments are only required to provide the list of obsolete, surplus, unserviceable materials with detailed specifications and description, location, quantity, quality to the MSTC for disposal.

''All the departments are, therefore, advised to initiate immediate action for the disposal of condemned vehicles immediately and furnish a report in this regard to finance Department in the prescribed format within a week,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021