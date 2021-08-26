Left Menu

Black Caucus: Send 100M vaccines to Africa

The U.S. has delivered about 20 million doses to African nations thus far, the lawmakers say.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:52 IST
Black lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to donate 100 million more COVID-19 vaccines to Africa, where only 2% of the population is fully vaccinated and the death rate is the highest in the world.

“The longer it takes to vaccinate the world, the more variants we will see and the longer this pandemic will continue,” Reps. Barbara Lee and Karen Bass, California Democrats, wrote Biden on behalf of members of the influential Congressional Black Caucus.

The Biden administration's recent call for already vaccinated Americans to get booster shots met with disapproval from many global health advocates.

In June, administration officials said the U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine for donation to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union over the next year. The U.S. has delivered about 20 million doses to African nations thus far, the lawmakers say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

