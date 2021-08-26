Rovi investigating possible Moderna vaccine contamination, no safety issues so far
No safety or efficacy issues have been identified in relation to the Moderna vaccine so far, Spanish pharmaceutical firm Rovi said on Thursday, after Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses due to reports of contamination.
Rovi said in a statement the origin of this incident may be in one of its manufacturing lines and it was conducting an investigation following the standard procedure for such cases. It said two adjacent lots had been put on hold as a precaution.
