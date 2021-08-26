WhiteHat Jr partners Harvard Business Publishing, others to bolster employee, teacher training

Online learning platform WhiteHat Jr on Thursday said it has partnered with institutions like Harvard Business Publishing and KPMG in India to create custom programmes for further development and training of employees and teachers.

This will also facilitate their capacity for growth, performance, and effectiveness. Through these collaborations, WhiteHat Jr will make accessible world-class initiatives to various divisions within the company, ranging from the teacher workforce to operations to sales, a statement said.

"Our focus has been on building organisational excellence that permeates through each and every function. A key driver of this purposeful and compassionate culture has been investing in the growth and personal development of employees at all levels," said Trupti Mukker, CEO of WhiteHat Jr, said.

WhiteHat Jr is signing up with the best-in-class institutions and thought leaders to help unleash the true potential of the people that matter - employees and teachers, she added.

In just over two years, WhiteHat Jr has organically attracted registrations from over 100 countries, conducted more than 8.7 million live classes and hired over 16,000 employees and teachers in India, with more than 65 per cent of them being female.

WhiteHat Jr said it has been consistently investing in teacher training programmes, including its in-house Learning Management System (LMS), comprising more than 10,000 hours of video content. The company now plans to expand its teacher training initiatives by collaborating with Dr Jo Boaler, Nomellini-Olivier Professor of Mathematics Education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education to upskill its Math teachers by certifying them in a world-class Math teaching course, it added.

In addition, Harvard Business Publishing (HBP) will design, develop, and deploy a strategic leadership learning experience for WhiteHat Jr's cohort of leaders.

KPMG will provide a competency development programme (CDP) to certify WhiteHat Jr's customer-facing and operations teams based on the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt skills and programmes, it said.

