Meity Startup Hub, Paytm collaborate to launch programme to support deep-tech startups

Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with IT ministry's startup hub to scale deep-tech startups by providing access to platform, knowledge series, experts, resources, and larger community of stakeholders.

The collaboration also focuses on fostering partnerships with incubators, accelerators, investors, offering a startup toolkit to solve payments, distribution and growth challenges for early stage startups. Ministry of Electronics and IT senior director of Innovation and IPR AK Garg said Meity Startup Hub, through its association with Paytm, aims to build a strong deep-tech startup ecosystem by providing support for the path-breaking, solution-oriented innovators. ''Paytm's entrepreneurial DNA, strong focus on responsible scaling, futuristic product-orientation, and deep-tech in-house expertise represents a combination of resources and conducive environment for Indian startups to learn, grow and scale the heights of success globally,'' Garg said.

The collaboration will also provide mentorship and guidance through a unicorn talk series which aims to inspire new entrepreneurs to build unicorns out of India, providing subsidised payment gateway services with a view to handhold the startups in the course of their business journey. ''Paytm's partnership with MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) will bring numerous benefits for the Indian startup ecosystem. It will aid India's startups by providing them access to mentorship, networking and business opportunities,'' Paytm senior vice-president Praveen Sharma said in a statement.

