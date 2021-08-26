UK warns airlines to avoid flying below 25,000 feet over Afghanistan after attack
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:11 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has issued a notice to airlines to avoid flying below 25,000 feet (7,620 metres) over Afghanistan after an attack near Kabul airport on Thursday.
"Following the shocking scenes in Afghanistan today, I have issued a NOTAM (Notice to Aviation) further advising airlines to avoid Afghan airspace under 25,000ft," said Grant Shapps, the transport minister. "We will continue to keep this under review."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- NOTAM
- Kabul
- Grant Shapps
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Biden says Afghan leaders must 'fight for their nation' as Taliban gains
Biden rules out changes in troop withdrawal plan from Afghan
Biden rules out changes in US troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan
10 terrorists killed, 5 injured in Afghan Air Force's airstrike in Kandahar
10 terrorists killed, 5 injured in Afghan Air Force's airstrike in Kandahar