Norway halts Kabul evacuation, says foreign minister

Norway can no longer assist in evacuating remaining citizens from Afghanistan's capital, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said on Thursday.

"The doors at the airport are now closed and it is no longer possible to get people in," Soereide told broadcaster TV2.

Suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport with at least two explosions on Thursday.

