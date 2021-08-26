Rajasthan CM asks HPCL to expedite work related to Barmer oil refinery

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked HPCL officials to expedite work related to the oil refinery in Barmer, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a review meeting, Gehlot said a planned development of the petro-chemical complex will be done and world-class companies will be invited for investment, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also directed officials to develop industrial areas surrounding the oil refinery and petrochemical complex.

Gehlot said the Rajasthan refinery will be the first such refinery in the country where a petro-chemical complex will be developed simultaneously for oil refining as well as manufacturing of petroleum by-products.

''With this ambitious project, Rajasthan will develop as a hub of petroleum-based industries. The state will get huge revenue from this well-planned investment, employment opportunities will also increase,'' a statement said.

He said the project would give impetus to industrial development in the districts of western Rajasthan, and the people of the entire state would also get its benefit.

HPCL Chairmand and Managing Director M K Surana, HPCL (Rajasthan Refinery) Chief Executive S P Gaikwad and other officials attended the meeting.

Gaikwad gave a presentation on the progress of the work related to the project.

He informed that a total of nine refinery units and four petro-chemical units are proposed to be set up in the project; and of these, 5-6 units will be ready by September 2023.

He added that currently, 13,314 people are engaged in construction work at the refinery's construction site. Against the estimated cost of Rs 39,084 crore of the project, an expenditure of Rs 9,036 crore has been made so far.

