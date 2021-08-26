Left Menu

England adds Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
England will add Thailand and Montenegro to its "red list" of destinations that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel on their return, the government said.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores would be added to England's "green list" of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return. All changes to the lists will come into effect at 0400 (0300 GMT) on Monday 30 Aug., the government said.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

