Left Menu

German hospital plane on standby to help those injured in Kabul airport attack

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:56 IST
German hospital plane on standby to help those injured in Kabul airport attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German hospital plane is on standby to fly to Kabul and help evacuate people that were injured in the attack at the airport, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Thursday after Germany completed its airlift operations. "We have offered the medevac (medical evacuation aircraft) for the transport of wounded people," she told journalists in Berlin, adding that the Airbus was en route from Kabul to the Uzbek capital Tashkent where it would remain on standby and ready to return.

All German troops left Afghanistan on Thursday after evacuating more than 5,300 people from 45 nations, including more than 500 Germans and more than 4,000 Afghans, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021