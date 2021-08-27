Left Menu

Initiative to address environmental concerns of children living in Delhi's urban slums

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:21 IST
Initiative to address environmental concerns of children living in Delhi's urban slums
  • Country:
  • India

Children belonging to low-resource communities, from various localities of Delhi, have been surveyed under an initiative to address their environmental concerns, organisers said on Thursday.

To reduce the developmental risks caused by the impact of pollution, children from 28 localities of Delhi were surveyed by the Sesame Workshop India Trust for over four months to understand the environmental concerns faced by them, for which they could be supported by adults at home and in communities, the trust said in a statement.

The environmental initiative 'Mera Planet Mera Ghar' is supported by Clean Air Fund, and is focused on bringing forth the environmental concerns of 10,000 children from low-resource communities of Delhi, it said.

The organiser are hosting four advisory meetings of children with local leaders in four locations - Bhalaswa JJ, Narela, Nizamuddin and Sunder Nagri, in which children will present their concerns on the environment in their localities with the respective local leaders, the statement said.

Children will also be seen presenting possible solutions in response to environmental concern, it said. PTI KND ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021