PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 27

- Biden vows to press ahead with Afghan evacuation despite attacks https://on.ft.com/3sTU3rE - Executive who helped shape post-crisis Bank of America to retire https://on.ft.com/38nGx5P

- British Airways plans new low-cost short-haul business at Gatwick https://on.ft.com/3jn1hBj - ECB holdouts dissented on new policy guidance, minutes show https://on.ft.com/3yrD29q

Overview - U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to move forward with the evacuation of those trying to flee Afghanistan, and to punish those behind the attack outside Kabul's airport that killed at least 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghans.

- Bank of America Corp's Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag and Vice Chair Anne Finucane, both central figures in the bank's recovery from the 2008- 2009 financial crisis, will retire at the end of the year. - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA's British Airways is working on plans to replace its short-haul operations at London's Gatwick airport with a new low-cost business.

- Some governing council members of the European Central Bank disagree with the bank's new guidance on the future path of policy as they fear it underplays the risk of rising inflation, according to minutes from the latest policy meeting. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

