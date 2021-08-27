Evacuations from Kabul accelerated after attacks - security official at airport

The evacuation of civilians from Kabul has been accelerated after overnight attacks near the airport, a Western security official stationed at the airport told Reuters on Friday.

Flights were taking off regularly, said the official, who declined to be identified.

