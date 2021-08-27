Lenovo expands manufacturing capabilities in India

Lenovo said on Thursday that the company is significantly expanding its local manufacturing portfolio in India to help meet increasing customer demand. The company is expanding across all business lines, including PC and smart devices, smartphones, infrastructure solutions as well as in the newly established services & solutions group.

Lenovo has expanded its in-house PC manufacturing plant in Puducherry to include a third manufacturing line for PCs. With this expansion, the Puducherry facility has started manufacturing products across Lenovo's full consumer and commercial range, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations.

The company has also partnered with Wingtech Technology to launch local manufacturing of its tablet computers at a plant in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Further, Motorola, a Lenovo-owned company, now manufactures its smartphones locally in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company has teamed up with Dixon Technologies to manufacture nearly 100% of its smartphones for customers in India and has also begun exporting to selected nearby markets.

In line with our sincere commitment to manufacturing locally, the expansion of our manufacturing capabilities in India will help us offer innovative devices of highest quality, produced here and rapidly brought to market. With our operations, we aim to generate employment and skill-building opportunities, and to bring our advanced, sustainable manufacturing technologies to India. Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India.

Lenovo is also exploring innovative technology and solutions, including recycling electronic waste; and reducing emissions through innovations that produce lighter product packaging to raise the bar for sustainable manufacturing.