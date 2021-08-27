Civilian death toll in Kabul blasts rises to 72 -hospital, Taliban official
At least 72 civilians were killed in the two explosions outside Kabul airport, a hospital source and a Taliban official in the Afghan capital said on Friday.
At least 13 U.S. soldiers were also killed in Thursday's blasts.
