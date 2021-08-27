"IRIS Home Fragrances" Awarded Prestigious Brands of India 2021 in FMCG Fresheners and Fragrance Category

The recognition was awarded by Herald Global Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) IRIS Home Fragrances, India’s spatial fragrance brand, has been awarded as one of the Prestigious Brands of India 2021 by Herald Global, under the FMCG Fresheners and Fragrance Category. The brand specializes in a wide range of home fragrances that help to de-stress and make the indoor environment a healthier place. The brand offers fragrances that are designed to rejuvenate, relax and energize the mind. The research work to finalize the awards was done by BARC. Brand Advertising Research & Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (BARC) brings the best brands in the limelight and grows their potential by creating a position on the map, they have been recognizing leading brands from different countries, like India, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Qatar, and UAE. Speaking about winning the award, Mr. Kiran Ranga, Managing Director, Ripple Fragrances, says, “It is a moment of pride and happiness for us at IRIS. The award not only recognizes us as a brand but also acknowledges the people behind the brand. The artisans, the front-end & back-end team, and our loyal customers who put their trust in us. It is this trust that makes us believe in our work and pushes us to deliver excellent quality products out there for them. We are humbled by this award. We would like to express our gratitude to the Herald Global for acknowledging us and awarding us this prestigious award of the year.” “This award will be a reminder for us to do better every day and set the benchmark for Indian Fragrance in the world and also expand the Home Fragrance category in India,” he adds. The awards given to the brands are selected after extensive research that includes a profound primary survey conducted among the target audience. There were 500 brands in phase I and 200 brands were shortlisted in phase II. IRIS Home Fragrances was chosen as the winner after passing the criteria of Trust, Image, Sustainability, Positioning, Growth, and Reach, amongst other parameters. The result was further analysed by a panel of experts and was ranked on a scale of 1 to 10 (where 1 is the lowest and 10 is the highest). IRIS believes in creating customer delight through new product instructions. Being responsible, the brand practices the safety first rule, they are proactive in the use of safe raw materials that are compliant with regulations globally. The brand has successful collaborative relationships with vendors trade partners and all stakeholders at IRIS. They are great believers in the power of fragrances to refresh body and mind and this belief is manifested in all their products they have created. IRIS has made consumers in the metro and mini-metros understand the importance of home fragrances in their life. About Ripple Fragrances Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. is a division of the NR Group - with headquarters at Mysore. The NR Group was established in 1948 and is the market leader in incense sticks with its flagship brand “Cycle”. The NR Group is vertically integrated with the fragrance domain. It is one of the few Indian marketing companies that creates and blends its perfumes in-house. NESSO, a subsidiary of the NR Group, manufactures floral and herbal extracts. It is a global market share leader in Tuberose and Jasmine extracts. Building on the Group's competence in fragrance creation, Ripple Fragrances has forayed into the personal care and air care segment in India. In personal care, it has launched deodorants and perfumes under the brand name DNA. In air care, Ripple Fragrances has introduced a plethora of offerings under the Iris and Lia brands. Lia offers spatial fragrancing solutions for the home, office and mobile space. Iris harnesses the power of Aromacology to provide wellbeing through novel delivery systems. Image: IRIS is the proud recipient of The Prestigious Brand Award by Herald Global PWR PWR

