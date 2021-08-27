2 medical stores in Muzaffarnagar sealed after recovery of expired medicines

Two medical stores in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh were sealed after the recovery of expired medicines worth over Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Friday.

A team of drug department officials raided the two medical stores in Zila Parishad Market on Thursday evening.

The officials said the two medical stores and their godowns have been sealed after the recovery of expired medicines worth over Rs 20 lakh.

