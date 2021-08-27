UK in final stages of Kabul evacuations, processing site closed
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 11:42 IST
British forces have entered the final stages of evacuating people from Kabul's airport and processing facilities have closed, Britain's defense ministry said on Friday.
"No further people will be called forward to the airport for evacuation," the ministry said.
