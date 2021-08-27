Left Menu

UK says it is in last stages of Kabul evacuations, processing ended

British forces have entered the final stages of evacuating people from Kabul's airport and processing facilities have closed, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. The effort would now focus on evacuating British nationals and others who have already been cleared to leave and are already at the airport, the ministry said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 11:54 IST
UK says it is in last stages of Kabul evacuations, processing ended
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British forces have entered the final stages of evacuating people from Kabul's airport and processing facilities have closed, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

The effort would now focus on evacuating British nationals and others who have already been cleared to leave and are already at the airport, the ministry said. No further people would be called forward to the airport for evacuation, it said.

"It is with deep regret that not everyone has been able to be evacuated during this process," defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement. Wallace later told Sky News television that Thursday's attack at the airport, which killed 85 people including 13 U.S. soldiers, had not sped up Britain's timetable for ending the evacuation operation.

He said the threat of further attacks would grow as the operation neared its conclusion. So far, Britain has evacuated more than 13,700 British nationals and Afghans, representing the second biggest airlift by the country's air force after the Berlin Airlift in 1949, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021