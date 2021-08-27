Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai
The planes were also carrying four Portuguese soldiers and 83 Afghans who had worked with NATO countries. "These two flights conclude the evacuation of Spanish personnel and Afghan allies and their families," the statement read.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain has concluded its evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan and the last evacuees are expected to land at the Torrejon military airbase near Madrid later on Friday, the government said.
Two military planes carrying the last 81 Spaniards out of Kabul arrived in Dubai early on Friday morning, the government said in a statement. The planes were also carrying four Portuguese soldiers and 83 Afghans who had worked with NATO countries.
"These two flights conclude the evacuation of Spanish personnel and Afghan allies and their families," the statement read. Over the course of its rescue mission Spain evacuated 1,898 Afghans who had worked with western countries the United Nations or the European Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Spanish
- Madrid
- Spain
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Dubai
- Spaniards
- Portuguese
- Afghans
- United Nations
ALSO READ
Turkey says Kabul airport issue to "take shape" in coming days
WRAPUP 1-Taliban battle government forces as U.S. fears Kabul could fall in 90 days
Turkey says Kabul airport issue to "take shape" in coming days
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital, squeezing Kabul
WRAPUP 4-Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul