Italy''s final evacuation flight lands in Rome

Italy's last airbridge flight with 109 Afghan citizens evacuated from Kabul has landed in Rome. An Italian state radio reporter who was aboard said the C-130 had taken off earlier on Friday from Pakistan. The radio said Italy's consul was staying on at Kabul airport. The Italian ambassador had left on one of the first flights in the air bridge, coordinating from Rome visas for Afghans who assisted the Italian military, worked in humanitarian organizations, or as rights advocates. By Friday morning, Italy had evacuated more than 4,900 Afghans, nearly all of them since mid-August. It wasn't immediately known if other persons, who might have received clearance to come to Italy but hadn't been able to make it to Kabul airport, might be evacuated via other nations' flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)