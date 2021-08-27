Left Menu

Italy''s final evacuation flight lands in Rome

Italys last air bridge flight with 109 Afghan citizens evacuated from Kabul has landed in Rome. An Italian state radio reporter who was aboard said the C-130 had taken off earlier on Friday from Pakistan. The radio said Italys consul was staying on at Kabul airport.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 12:56 IST
Italy's last airbridge flight with 109 Afghan citizens evacuated from Kabul has landed in Rome. An Italian state radio reporter who was aboard said the C-130 had taken off earlier on Friday from Pakistan. The radio said Italy's consul was staying on at Kabul airport. The Italian ambassador had left on one of the first flights in the air bridge, coordinating from Rome visas for Afghans who assisted the Italian military, worked in humanitarian organizations, or as rights advocates. By Friday morning, Italy had evacuated more than 4,900 Afghans, nearly all of them since mid-August. It wasn't immediately known if other persons, who might have received clearance to come to Italy but hadn't been able to make it to Kabul airport, might be evacuated via other nations' flights.

