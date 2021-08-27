Left Menu

DGCA suspends flying licence of MP govt pilot for crash landing of plane at Gwalior airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA, which carried out a probe into the incident, has suspended the flying licence of the planes pilot, Captain Sayyed Majid Akhtar 56, for a year, as per a letter issued last week.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:16 IST
DGCA suspends flying licence of MP govt pilot for crash landing of plane at Gwalior airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has suspended the flying license of a senior pilot of the Madhya Pradesh government for a period of one year for the crash landing of an aircraft at Gwalior airport in May this year.

The plane was bringing supplies of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, from Gujarat to Gwalior via Indore in the state-owned plane B-200GT VT MPQ when it crash-landed around 9 pm on May 6 at the Gwalior airport, which has an Air Force base. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which carried out a probe into the incident, has suspended the flying license of the plane's pilot, Captain Sayyed Majid Akhtar (56), for a year, as per a letter issued last week. The incident had resulted in major damage to the cockpit front, propeller blades, propeller hub, and wheels of the newly-bought plane. The aircraft had skidded and overturned on one side. Akhtar, his co-pilot Shiv Jaiswal and another officer were injured in the incident.

As per the suspension letter, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, Akhtar ''flew the aircraft very low and failed to sight the arrester barrier'' before the runway. Besides, ''the approach profile of the aircraft was not appropriate for landing in the touchdown zone and resulted in hitting the arrester barrier''. The DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to Akhtar on 1 July, but the explanation given by him was found to be ''not satisfactory'', the letter said. The accident had occurred due to a manual error and the DGCA noted that his actions not only jeopardized the safety of the aircraft, but were also in violation of the Aircraft Rules.

The Madhya Pradesh government had bought the aircraft, a seven-seater Beechcraft King Air B-200GT VT MPQ, from American company 'Textron Aviation' for more than Rs 65 crore last year only, sources in the state aviation department said.

Following the crash, the plane was reduced to scrap. It has been kept at the Gwalior airbase for over three months now, allegedly due to lack of maintenance and repair, as it was not insured at the time of the incident, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021