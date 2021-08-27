China strongly condemns Kabul airport attacks
27-08-2021
China said on Friday it strongly condemned the Kabul airport attacks and hoped all parties would take effective measures to ensure a smooth transition after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people.
China has not received reports of any Chinese nationals being hurt, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.
