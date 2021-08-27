Norway's final evacuation flight lands in Oslo

Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said Friday she regrets that "it was not possible to help everyone this time around" as the last plane of evacuees from Afghanistan landed in Oslo.

Eriksen Soereide told the Norwegian news agency NTB that the plane carried 128 people -- including Norwegian citizens and "others who qualify for entry and Afghans in need of protection." So far, Norway has evacuated 1,098 people.

Another plane which will be the last one with evacuees is scheduled to arrive later Friday.

"This will be the very last plane with people who have received help to travel from Kabul this time," she added.

"The operation ends after yesterday's horrific terrorist attack that claimed many lives. We have all the time been clear that the time window could be short, both due to the security situation and because a deadline has been set for completion."

