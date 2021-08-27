FTSE 100 gains as energy, mining stocks jump; Powell speech awaited

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Friday as heavyweight energy and mining stocks jumped on strong commodity prices, while investors awaited a speech by the U.S. central bank chief for cues on bond tapering. The FTSE 100 climbed 0.1% to 7,131.2 with BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Anglo Amercian and Rio Tinto being the top boosts. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.1% to hover near record highs.

Energy shares, industrial miners and travel stocks have been the top three performers this week. Travel stocks were on course to notch their best week since March on easing lockdowns. The FTSE 100 has gained 10.4% so far this year, but continue to underperform its European and U.S. peers as uncertainties due to a global rise in the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, slowing economic growth and risks of central bank paring back support weigh on investor sentiment.

All eyes are now on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at 10am ET for any hints about when the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchasing programme. Any hawkish signals could affect sentiment towards risk assets like equities. "For equities, it would be hard to call for a bearish reversal in case the future developments warrant a QE tapering very soon," said Charalombos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

"Yes, at first, we could experience a downside correction, but some participants may rush in to take advantage of the low interest rate environment for as long as it lasts, which could again result in another leg north." Among stocks, British subprime lender Amigo jumped 1.8% after it posted a steep rise in first-quarter profit, although it reiterated there was "material uncertainty" about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway dropped 3.8% to be the top FTSE 100 loser after the New York City Council approved legislation to permanently cap commissions delivery apps can charge restaurants.

