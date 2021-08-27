Left Menu

Hong Kong shares end flat as insuers' gains offset loss in tech stocks

** The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 25,407.89, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 8,957.81 points. ** For the week, the Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises Index rose 2.2% and 2.5%, respectively, their biggest weekly gains since July 16.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-08-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 14:46 IST
Hong Kong shares end flat as insuers' gains offset loss in tech stocks
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares ended flat on Friday, as gains in major insurers offset loss in index heavyweight Alibaba Group. ** The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 25,407.89, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 8,957.81 points.

** For the week, the Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises Index rose 2.2% and 2.5%, respectively, their biggest weekly gains since July 16. ** Alibaba Pictures Group plunged 9.5%, as China cracked down on what it described as a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture on Friday, after a series of scandals involving artists.

** Index heavyweight Alibaba Group declined 3.9%, dragging the Hang Seng Index down 88 points. ** Gaming and social-media giant Tencent, food-delivery giant Meituan dropped 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index went down 0.2%. For the week, the guage rose 7.2%, the biggest weekly gain in seven months. ** Ping An Insurance Group rose 4% on its buyback plans, despite a 15.5% fall in first-half net profit.

** Ping An moved the Hang Seng Index up 34 points, while insurer AIA Group rose 1.4%, pushing up the benchmark index by 30 points. ** Shares of carmakers gained, after the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China organized a meeting to support accelerating the development of new energy vehicles.

** Geely Automobile Holdings, BYD Co closed higher 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. ** Heavily indebted China Evergrande Group gained 3.3%, after hitting its 6-year low in the previous session, as clear signs are now emerging authorities at various levels are stepping in to avoid a hard landing for Evergrande.

** Its electric vehicle unit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group soared 25.5%, the biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021