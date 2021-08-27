Left Menu

Biman Bangladesh pilot has heart attack mid-air, plane makes emergency landing in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:01 IST
A Biman Bangladesh plane going from Muscat to Dhaka made an emergency landing at Nagpur on Friday after the pilot suffered a heart attack, an airport official said.

The Boeing aircraft with 126 passengers on board landed at 11.40 am, the official said. The pilot was admitted to a local hospital, he added.

The plane was near Raipur when it contacted Kolkata ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport Nagpur.

Biman Bangladesh recently resumed flight services with India after air travel between the two countries was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

