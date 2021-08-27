Left Menu

Maha: Three thefts reported on Goa-Mumbai express train; valuables worth lakhs stolen

The police in Roha of Maharashtras Raigad district have registered three cases of theft that took place on board an express train heading to Mumbai from Goa, an official said on Friday. The Roha police have launched a probe to nab the thieves who targeted women on the express train, the official said.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel
The police in Roha of Maharashtra's Raigad district have registered three cases of theft that took place on board an express train heading to Mumbai from Goa, an official said on Friday. While three passengers were robbed on Matsyagandha Express on July 1, the offences in this regard were registered on Thursday, the official said. The Roha police registered the offences under section 379 (theft) of the IPC against unknown persons, he said.

According to the police, a woman passenger was robbed of cash and valuables worth Rs 1.94 lakh, while in the second instance, unknown persons stole cash, a mobile phone and gold ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh from a woman, and another woman lost valuables worth Rs 32,000 to thieves. The Roha police have launched a probe to nab the thieves who targeted women on the express train, the official said.

