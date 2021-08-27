Left Menu

Britain to raise contactless payment limit to 100 stg on Oct. 15

"Given the number of terminals which will need to be updated to accept the new limit, it will take some time to be introduced across all retailers," UK Finance said in a statement. Contactless payments accounted for 49% of all credit card and 65% of all debit card transactions in May, UK Finance said.

Reuters | Britain | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:06 IST
Britain to raise contactless payment limit to 100 stg on Oct. 15
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Banks will start rolling out the new 100 pound ($137) spending limit for contactless payments from Oct. 15, Britain's banking industry body UK Finance said on Friday.

Contactless payments surged during the pandemic, with some shops refusing to take cash to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. "Given the number of terminals which will need to be updated to accept the new limit, it will take some time to be introduced across all retailers," UK Finance said in a statement.

Contactless payments accounted for 49% of all credit card and 65% of all debit card transactions in May, UK Finance said. Transactions in May were double the same month in 2020.

The limit on payments had already been increased to 45 pounds from 30 pounds in April 2020, a month after the first national lockdown in Britain was introduced. The decision to raise the limit was made by the finance ministry and the Financial Conduct Authority.

"Increasing the contactless limit will make it easier than ever to pay safely and securely - whether that's at the local shops, or your favourite pub and restaurant," finance minister Rishi Sunak said. The threshold for multiple contactless transactions before a customer is required to enter their PIN number will also rise from 130 pounds to 300 pounds.

($1 = 0.7298 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021