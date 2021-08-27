Indoco Remedies CRO arm gets UK MHRA accreditation

Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Friday said it has received accreditation from the UK-MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) for its Hyderabad-based clinical research organisation (CRO)- AnaCipher.

The entity has received GCP and GLP Accreditation from the UK-MHRA after a virtual inspection carried out from May 4 – May 7 and May 10 - May 11, 2021.

The inspection covered all the phases of bioequivalence studies, Indoco Remedies said in a regulatory filing.

''This is an exciting step in our journey of excellence and a validation of our adherence to delivering quality services to our customers worldwide,'' Indoco Remedies MD Aditi Kare Panandikar said.

