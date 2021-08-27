Left Menu

Number of coaches augmented on two trains

The train will run with a revised composition of 21 coaches.Train No. 0122301224 Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam-Mumbai LTT bi-weekly express special will get four sleeper class coaches, while the existing two 3-tier AC coaches will be removed with effect from September 4 and 5 respectively.

The Railways have permanently augmented a few coaches on two sets of trains, Jabalpur-Coimbatore-Jabalpur weekly express special and Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam-Mumbai LTT bi-weekly express special, operating via Mangaluru junction station.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) here said the train No. 02198 Jabalpur-Coimbatore weekly special express and train No. 02197 Coimbatore-Jabalpur weekly special express will get one 2-tier AC, one sleeper class and two second class sitting coaches from September 3 and September 6, respectively. The train will run with a revised composition of 21 coaches.

Train No. 01223/01224 Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam-Mumbai LTT bi-weekly express special will get four sleeper class coaches, while the existing two 3-tier AC coaches will be removed with effect from September 4 and 5 respectively. The train will run with a revised composition of 16 LHB coaches, the release said.

