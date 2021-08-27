Left Menu

Govt extends tenures of UBI, Central Bank of India's exec directors

Updated: 27-08-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:39 IST
Public sector lenders Union Bank of India (UBI) and Central Bank of India on Friday said the government has extended tenures of their executive directors.

The terms of UBI's executive directors -- Manas Ranjan Biswal and Gopal Singh Gusain -- have been extended vide a notification dated August 26, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Biswal's term has been extended beyond his currently notified term, which expires on February 28, 2022, till the date of his superannuation (April 30, 2022) or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Union Bank of India said.

Similarly, Gusain's term has been extended till the date of his superannuation, (January 31, 2022) or until further orders, whichever is earlier. His term was coming to an end on September 19.

The Department of Financial Services, through a notification on August 26, has also extended the term of office of Ashok Srivastava, executive director of Central Bank of India, the lender said in a separate filing.

His term has been extended beyond January 22, 2022, till the date of his superannuation (November 30, 2022) or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Central Bank of India added.

