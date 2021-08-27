Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
Sweden has ended its evacuation mission in Kabul, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday.
"All in all some 1,100 people have been evacuated by the Foreign Ministry. All locally employed embassy staff and their families have been evacuated," Linde told a news conference.
