Gold gains Rs 99 on firm global trends

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 99 to Rs 46,312 per 10 gram amid a recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,213 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, dipped marginally by Rs 32 to Rs 61,667 per kilogram from Rs 61,699 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,798 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.66 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,798 per ounce on Friday,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

