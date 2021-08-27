Left Menu

Enzene Biosciences Ltd. obtains a Marketing Authorization for its Denosumab Biosimilar drug in India

We are committed to invest in the further development of our Denosumab biosimilar, and build on our exceptional strength in global clinical trials to obtain FDA approval and subsequent commercialisation in the US market through our subsidiary Ascend Laboratories LLC. About Enzene Biosciences Ltd.Enzene is an innovation-driven biotech company, a subsidiary of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:30 IST
Enzene Biosciences Ltd. obtains a Marketing Authorization for its Denosumab Biosimilar drug in India
  • Country:
  • India

PUNE, India, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzene Biosciences Ltd. ''Enzene'' announces a successful Marketing Authorization (MA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its third biosimilar drug 'Denosumab', indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in adults.

Osteoporosis is a commonly occurring condition associated with advanced age, and is frequently caused by oestrogen decline in post-menopausal women. It can lead to severe clinical consequences, such as back pain and bone fractures (particularly in the spine and hips). Denosumab acts as an anti-resorptive therapy by inhibiting the activity of the cytokine RANKL (which is associated with increased osteoclast activity that results in higher bone turnover than bone formation), thereby enabling the restoration of positive bone balance in osteoporosis patients.

According to Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, Enzene's Whole Time Director, ''Enzene has been at the forefront of the development of intensified biomanufacturing process platforms for monoclonal antibodies and we are excited to have obtained approval for our first Biosimilar mAb. We are seeking to broaden this platform through strategic global partnerships for product licensing and contract manufacturing.'' The company also stated that they have signed licensing and supply agreements in Europe, Australia, the UK, and South Korea and are looking to further expand the product label in various geographies across the world.

Noting that this is Enzene's third biosimilar authorization (Enzene's Teriparatide and Romiplostim were approved by the DCGI earlier this year), Mr. Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem Laboratories Ltd. said, ''Alkem is happy to announce another major step towards providing access to medicines treating chronic ailments, with the launch of Denosumab biosimilar. We are committed to invest in the further development of our Denosumab biosimilar, and build on our exceptional strength in global clinical trials to obtain FDA approval and subsequent commercialisation in the US market through our subsidiary Ascend Laboratories LLC.'' About Enzene Biosciences Ltd.

Enzene is an innovation-driven biotech company, a subsidiary of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. (One of the top five pharmaceutical companies in India*) located in Pune, India. Enzene's focus lies in producing biosimilars, novel biologics, synthetic peptides and phytopharmaceuticals. Enzene also offers a range of biologics CDMO and CMO services.

(*as per the latest IQVIA data of MAT July 2021) For more information on Enzene Biosciences Ltd., please visit www.enzene.com For more information on Alkem Laboratories Ltd., please visit www.alkemlabs.com For media enquiries, Dr. Tarun Chawla Head - Business Development & Business Operations Enzene Biosciences Ltd.

For any further enquiries, please reach out to: bd@enzene.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025100/Enzene_Biosciences_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021