Left Menu

From garbage to garden, Nairobi resident helps slum bloom

"We just had that focus, we had that passion to see how we could transform our neighbourhood." Their project has inspired a network of similar community-built green spaces, 20 alone in Dandora, he said. People without the funds often volunteer, planting trees or cleaning, Gachanga said. "It makes us feel like nature is still alive," said Javan Ofula, a poet who lives in Dandora and uses the gardens.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:30 IST
From garbage to garden, Nairobi resident helps slum bloom

A decade ago, a patch of land in Nairobi's Dandora district was a dumping ground for the trash of the city's wealthier residents with scarcely a plant to be seen.

Now, children play on the grass and locals relax among avocado trees as birds sing in the branches above. The lush community garden has even become the backdrop for rappers and other creatives to shoot their videos. This transformation is thanks to Charles Gachanga, 45, who grew up in the neighbourhood back when it reeked of garbage.

"We came and cleaned ... We did not even have a penny," said Gachanga, who started working in 2013 on the garden space, called Mustard Seed, with three friends. "We just had that focus, we had that passion to see how we could transform our neighbourhood."

Their project has inspired a network of similar community-built green spaces, 20 alone in Dandora, he said. Maintenance costs are covered by community contributions and donations from foreign foundations such as the Awesome Foundation. Residents living near Gachanga's green space pay 100 shillings a month, less than $1, for maintenance. People without the funds often volunteer, planting trees or cleaning, Gachanga said.

"It makes us feel like nature is still alive," said Javan Ofula, a poet who lives in Dandora and uses the gardens. For other creatives, like producer James Macharia, the space is good for business as well as the soul. "I have so many clients that want to shoot with me more because I have access to this place," said Macharia, who has made 50 music videos there.

As well as enjoying the fruit of the avocado harvest, some children have begun taking birdwatching classes as birds flock to the returned greenery, said Evans Otieno, Gachanga's deputy. Otieno gave up a life of crime after his friends were killed by a justice-seeking mob. He hopes his path working in the gardens will help inspire other young people.

"The next generation ... is growing in a positive way; knowing that people deserve to live in a clean and green area."

Also Read: PM Modi congratulates athletes on winning medals at WAU20 Nairobi-2021

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021