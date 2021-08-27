EduSkills, AICTE and Ministry of Education launched 5 Lakh virtual internships

EduSkills & AICTE Virtual Internships Support by Global Corporates New Delhi, August 27: ''The progress of a nation is directly proportional to the progress of its youth.'' On account of AICTE Internship Day, Chairman AICTE Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe launched the virtual internship program offered by EduSkills, AICTE and the Ministry of Education (MoE). 5,00,000 internships will be offered to the students of Engineering colleges & polytechnics, and it's supported by Global Corporates like Amazon Web Services, Juniper Networks, Blue Prism, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, and Celonis. This campaign is a contribution to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for our nation. He has plans to provide one crore internships in different skills by 2025.

This program is the accelerator for this incredible mission to empower the youth of India with the right resources to excel in their career. This program aims to provide 5 Lakh internships in various employable courses designed and developed by global corporates. It will provide an integrated and immersive learning environment for students to be equipped with relevant skills and get hands-on experience in industrial settings under the professional guidance of seasoned industry experts. The youth of today are the builders of the nation of tomorrow. Along with the Ministry of Education and AICTE, EduSkills intends to create an industry-ready workforce of professionals who will eventually become leaders in emerging industries. We are providing our talented young minds with the best learning and skill-enhancing opportunities to make them assets to the nation's workforce. EduSkills will provide these internships in cutting edge technologies such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Linux Automation and Networking in collaboration with their industry partners.

Prof Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, ACTE, said, ''Gyanam, Vigyanam, and Uddhmita makes education complete. Internships like these are the need of the hour. I strongly believe that initiatives like these could revolutionize the educational sector in India. I hope programs like these could help India to emerge as a 5 trillion economy and fulfil the dream of our honourable PM Shri Narender Modi Ji.'' Prof. Purnia, Vice Chairman, AICTE, said, ''When we spoke to industry experts, they said that when the knowledge imparted in educational institutions and their expectations of the students as professionals are compared, there is a misalignment. Hence, we are revamping the education that they receive through these internships for value-based education that meets global industry standards.'' Dr. Chandrasekhar Buddha, CCO, AICTE, said, ''Our country has so many opportunities, but there is a disconnect between the knowledge and skills required. Our thought process is to skill, reskill, and connect young minds to the industry with real-time projects. We are trying to give equal opportunities to students from urban as well as rural areas by offering internships in fields like agriculture''. Mr Shubhajit Jagdev, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), EduSkills, said, ''We are focused on creating a value-added skilling process for the current higher education ecosystem and aim to create impact by paving the paths of career development through the latest technical skill training for the students.'' Benefits of doing the internships: Through this program, we aim to prepare a skilled workforce to meet new-age industry demands and also to create good job opportunities. Students will get access to the enterprise level LMS platform and a fully-equipped hands-on lab. Projects will be assigned to students, and upon completion of the program, students will be awarded an internship certificate. The internship opportunity is available to all branches & all year students of Engineering colleges and Polytechnics. Students can apply through the AICTE Internship portal: https://internship.aicte-india.org/ About EduSkills: EduSkills (https://eduskillsfoundation.org/) is a non-profit organization that enables an Industry 4.0 ready digital workforce in India. Our vision is to fill the gap between academia and industry by ensuring world-class curriculum access to our faculties and students. Our three-pronged engine targets social and business impact by working holistically on Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)