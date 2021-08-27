Left Menu

ADB approves $400m loan to Philippines to provide high-quality public services

The Local Governance Reform Program Subprogram 2 will help strengthen local government units (LGUs) service delivery framework, modernize local public financial management, and improve LGUs’ financing and investment framework.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:44 IST
ADB approves $400m loan to Philippines to provide high-quality public services
Under the new program, ADB is supporting reforms to move national government functions to LGUs based on the 1991 Local Government Code. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_News_Centre)
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $400 million policy-based loan to the Philippines to help improve local governments' capacity to provide high-quality public services, especially during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Local Governance Reform Program Subprogram 2 will help strengthen local government units (LGUs) service delivery framework, modernize local public financial management, and improve LGUs' financing and investment framework.

"Much is expected from LGUs, especially now, as they are at the forefront of public service delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic," said ADB Public Finance Economist for Southeast Asia Aekapol Chongvilaivan. "The reform program will help ensure local governments have the capacity and adequate resources to quickly respond to the basic needs of local communities at critical times like this."

Under the new program, ADB is supporting reforms to move national government functions to LGUs based on the 1991 Local Government Code. Another reform will increase revenue allocations to LGUs under a 2019 Supreme Court ruling, which clarified the scope of LGUs' share of national taxes. The Bureau of Local Government Finance has set up a property valuation office and a committee will oversee the progress of real property tax reforms. The scope of financing for local development now includes local public-private partnership projects.

The new program builds on ADB's support since 2006 to help the Philippines boost efficiency, accountability, and transparency in local governments' financial management and service delivery. A $300 million policy-based loan in 2019 helped the government create a legal and institutional framework to mobilize local revenues. A $26.5 million investment project in 2020 is supporting government initiatives and reforms to improve local governments' real property tax collection.

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021