Swedish c.bank's Skingsley says economy recovering, low price pressure

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's economy is recovering strongly from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but underlying price pressures remain low, central bank First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Friday.

"In general, I don't think that the economic situation has changed in any dramatic way during the summer, " Skingsley said in the text of a speech published by the central bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

