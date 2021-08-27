Swedish c.bank's Skingsley says economy recovering, low price pressure
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:44 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's economy is recovering strongly from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but underlying price pressures remain low, central bank First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Friday.
"In general, I don't think that the economic situation has changed in any dramatic way during the summer, " Skingsley said in the text of a speech published by the central bank.
Also Read: Aditi 61st as Sweden's Nordqvist wins fourth Major
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
Advertisement