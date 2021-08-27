Swedish c.bank's Skingsley says economy recovering, low price pressure

Sweden's economy is recovering strongly from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but underlying price pressures remain low, central bank First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Friday.

"In general, I don't think that the economic situation has changed in any dramatic way during the summer, " Skingsley said in the text of a speech published by the central bank.

